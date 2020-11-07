- Above is the video for tonight's AEW Full Gear: Red Carpet Special, beginning at 6 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage of tonight's show (full card here).

- AEW Commentary Tony Schiavone turns 63 today. AEW sent well wishes to Schiavone on social media.

Happy Birthday to the voice of a generation - Mr. @tonyschiavone24! pic.twitter.com/R9xzMOg16j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2020

- Earlier today at NJPW Power Struggle, KENTA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the rights to a future IWGP US Championship Match. The current title holder is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

"Where is @JonMoxley? HERE I AM," KENTA wrote on Twitter.

NJPW has yet to announce a match between the two wrestlers. One could speculate Wrestle Kingdom 15 in January would be a good event for the two to meet, but travel restrictions due to the pandemic might delay things further.