- Above is the video for tonight's AEW Full Gear: Red Carpet Special, beginning at 6 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage of tonight's show (full card here).
- AEW Commentary Tony Schiavone turns 63 today. AEW sent well wishes to Schiavone on social media.
Happy Birthday to the voice of a generation - Mr. @tonyschiavone24! pic.twitter.com/R9xzMOg16j— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2020
- Earlier today at NJPW Power Struggle, KENTA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the rights to a future IWGP US Championship Match. The current title holder is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.
"Where is @JonMoxley? HERE I AM," KENTA wrote on Twitter.
NJPW has yet to announce a match between the two wrestlers. One could speculate Wrestle Kingdom 15 in January would be a good event for the two to meet, but travel restrictions due to the pandemic might delay things further.
Where is @JonMoxley ??— KENTA aka Lil'K (@KENTAG2S) November 7, 2020
HERE I AM. pic.twitter.com/DNMatoc3Mf