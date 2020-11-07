On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with AEW star MJF ahead of his match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear. Hausman asked MJF if he sees the comparisons to he and Wardlow that some fans make to Shawn Michaels and Diesel.

"In the sense that I feel I'm a top guy and he has the potential to be a top guy one day, sure," MJF said. "Do I wish him the best? Absolutely, but at the end of the day, he needs to understand his place, and I think Wardlow does. His place is he's my bodyguard. He's my bodyguard. I make profit off of him when he wrestles and gets the winner's purse because I'm also his agent, and he's under contract with me. Wardlow's a good guy.

"I want him to do well because if he's doing well, I'm doing well, but also, he needs to understand that it's not his time yet, and I'm sure someday, it will be. When I retire, I am perfectly fine with Wardlow going out there on his own and giving it his all. But right now, he has one job, and it's to, let's be honest, kind of just fall back in line and do his job. And his job is to protect me, and soon, his job is going to be to protect The Inner Circle as well because Wardlow will be coming with me if I beat Chris Jericho."

If MJF beats Jericho at Full Gear, he will then be able to join The Inner Circle. MJF revealed that he and Wardlow are a package deal meaning that Wardlow would also be part of The Inner Circle if MJF wins.

"People need to understand, we're a package thing. Where I go, Wardlow goes," MJF pointed out. "I don't want anybody get that twisted. Without me, there is no Wardlow. So why would Wardlow not join The Inner Circle with me? That is another thing that I'm reading, people reading too thick in between the lines. There's a reason why we are always together. It's because he needs me, and quite frankly, I don't feel I need him, but I find him to be useful and that's why I keep him around."

Hausman noted that there appears to be signs that a new Four Horsemen involving FTR and Shawn Spears appears to be in the works. Ric Flair has given his blessing for a reinvention of The Horsemen when he was on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, but while MJF praised FTR and Spears, he backed away from the idea of joining them.

"That's another thing fans [are] looking in between the lines. They want The Four Horsemen," MJF noted. "I am not somebody that likes to repeat history. I like to forge my own path. However, I will say this. I think those guys are immensely talented. I think Shawn Spears is one of the greatest work horses in our business right now, and he's an unsung hero, soon to not be unsung. I think he's not going to be a secret much longer especially with all the amazing things he's doing right now on Dynamite as of late. I think FTR is clearly the best tag team in the world.

"I wish them nothing but the best, but again, I'm not looking to to repeat history. I have zero interest in that. The only thing I'm interested in is becoming the AEW World Champion, leading our generation for the next 25 years on AEW Dynamite and cementing myself as the greatest professional wrestler of all time, but I wish those other guys the best of luck. I think they are so immensely talented. I don't respect a lot of people. I respect the three guys you just mentioned."

MJF will battle Chris Jericho in a match to determine if he joins the Inner Circle this Saturday night at AEW Full Gear. For more information please visit www.allelitewrestling.com. MJF's full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.