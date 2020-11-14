New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced their plans for the upcoming New Year Dash.

According to NJPW's official website, New Year Dash is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2021, out of the Tokyo Dome City Hall. This is the first time the Tokyo Dome City Hall will host a NJPW event since 2012. Last year's New Year Dash was headlined by Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada and Tetsuya Naito) taking on the Bullet Club (Jay White and KENTA), while also featuring the retirement ceremony of wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger.

NJPW has been running events with limited capacities since July, and has confirmed this year's two-day Wrestle Kingdom will be limited to 20,000 fans in the 50,000 seat Tokyo Dome. While NJPW's announcement of New Year Dash did not mention fans, considering this event takes place the day after Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom, limited attendance for fans will likely be the case for this show as well.

In current NJPW news, NJPW Strong aired last night and featured Bullet Club's Tama Tonga against PJ Black in a high-energy main event.

You can see the full results below:

*Alex Zayne and Adrian Quest defeated ACH and Blake Christian

*"Filthy" Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Rosser via submission

*Juice Robinson, Karl Fredericks & Brody King defeated Bullet Club (Jay White, Tonga Loa & Chase Owens)

*Tama Tonga defeated PJ Black

Next week's episode of NJPW Strong has already announced four matches, including a heavyweight bout between Jeff Cobb and JR Kratos. The show will be headlined by David Finlay challenging KENTA for his IWGP US Heavyweight Title Right To Challenge Contract.