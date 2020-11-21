Paul Heyman may be unmatched when it comes to all of the jobs he's had in pro wrestling in his 35 years in the business. He's been an owner, manager, commentator, promoter, producer, and recently held the role of Executive Director of Raw.

While Heyman is no longer in that role and is strictly an on-screen ally of Roman Reigns, he relishes those behind the scenes roles that make the whole operation go. He talked more about his former role of Raw's Executive Director in an interview with TalkSport.

"I'm one of those people that enjoy the behind the scenes aspect as much as I enjoy the on-camera aspects of this industry," said Heyman. "And it's two totally different spiritual highs that I'm blessed enough to be able to enjoy in my life.

"Working as the executive director of RAW was a career highlight for me. I enjoyed every single solitary minute of the job, and the biggest reason I enjoyed it so much was because I got to work with so many insanely talented people, such as the names you mentioned."

The interviewer discussed how Heyman worked with Raw stars like The Street Profits, Angel Garza, and most notably, Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath was elevated to main event status during Heyman's reign and won his first WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 36.

His success likely wouldn't have been possible without Heyman's belief in him, and Heyman takes great pride in that his trust in him paid off.

"I'm very proud of [Drew's] accomplishments and very proud of the individuals themselves for the success that they have all achieved through the greatness of the performances that they over-delivered," stated Heyman.