It seems like former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan might be debuting a new look on Friday Night SmackDown in the near future. While previewing Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, Brie Bella showed off her husband's new haircut.

Bryan was written off TV after suffering a storyline injury at the hands of Jey Uso, who carried out orders from "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns to lay a beatdown on Bryan a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

WWE is reportedly planning a big feud between Bryan and Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, which could possibly begin after this Sunday's Survivor Series where Reigns will face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Bryan is not on the card.

As seen in the video posted below, Brie and Bryan look ahead to Episode 2 of the new season of Total Bellas. The video, which was shot on Thursday, begins with Brie raving about Bryan's new haircut.