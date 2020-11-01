When WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship last year, many people saw it as just a cheap rip-off of the old Hardcore Championship that was also defended 24/7. But the Superstars who take part in the 24/7 matches have made the title more than just a cheap facsimile, as those segments are some of the most entertaining and highest-rated on all of WWE programming.

The Superstar most associated with the belt is R-Truth, who is not only the current 24/7 Champion but has also had a record 42 reigns with the title. Truth was asked about finding out he would be part of the 24/7 Championship segments when he joined Table Talk w/ DVon.

"I was told the day before and knew nothing else about it. That night, they explained it to me, and still, the concept hasn't run with me yet, but I think it was developing over time by itself. I don't force anything. The universe and energy create what you need and what you got to have. It suits you up, so I let that become what it was going to be," said Truth.

When the title debuted on May 20, 2019, Titus O'Neill became the inaugural champion by securing it during an in-ring scramble that featured eight other Superstars. There would be four more title changes that night, including R-Truth winning it from Robert Roode and then losing it to Elias, and later, winning it back from Elias.

Truth has held the title over 250 days with all of his reigns, and he shared what he likes about the championship.

"What I like about this whole thing is [the fans] see so much wrestling on TV. They get so many matches. They don't get that 24/7 s--t, and when they do get a chance to see me, I still can go; I'm still a bad ass in the ring. I just haven't put it down yet," stated Truth.

Truth has beaten everyone from Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater to athletes Rob Gronkowski and Enes Kanter for 24/7 Title wins. But he revealed what his absolute favorite 24/7 Championship victory was.

"Top of my head, I would definitely say Drake's [Maverick] honeymoon. The tarmac, the golf course," stated Truth.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Table Talk w/ DVon with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.