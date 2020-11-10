Following in his uncle's luchador footsteps, Rey Mysterio began to study the technique at just 14 years old. In an interview with Lilian Garcia, he recalls all the sacrifices he made in the first two years while studying the art of Lucha Libre.

"So, at the time, I was living in San Diego. My dad would go to Tijuana to work on a daily basis. I would go to Tijuana to train," Rey began. "But then, the roles switched. Now, my parents decided to move to Tijuana, and I was crossing every morning to go to school, and then go to work after school, and then take the trolly back to the border, get picked up, go home, do homework, and then go to wrestling school. I did this for almost two years. When I got my first opportunity to wrestle at the auditorium in Tijuana, I was like, 'Wow, I'm finally here.'"

Thirty years later, from the first time he stepped in the ring, Rey created a worldwide presence that forever changed the industry as we knew it. Now that he's pushing towards 45 next month, he admits that he has enough gas in his remunerative tank to last another five years or so before hanging his boots up for good.

"I'll be 45 in December. And I don't see myself going past 50, that's for sure," he admitted. "My body feels great right now. I've been doing new methods of therapy - STEM cells, hyperbaric chambers, cryo chambers, CBD's, you know, a lot of things that benefit me. I think that has given me more longevity."

He also adds that he would like to retire officially in WWE.

"Definitely, yes," he replied on if he wants to retire in WWE. "Once you enter here, you can't go any higher than this. This is where I've always envisioned myself finishing my career."

While it's still far yet from when he retires, Rey hasn't put any thought as to who he'd like to have his retirement match with. Although the most obvious answer could be his son Dominik, he still doesn't want to jump the gun just yet.

"Um, I really haven't put thought to it, no," he answered. "There are a lot of choices, though."

