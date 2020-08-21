As previously reported, Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE. Mysterio's new deal is believed to be for three years, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Mysterio had signed his last deal in September of 2018. Mysterio's deal expired earlier this year and he had been working without a contract.

AEW reportedly made an offer to Mysterio recently. AEW's offer was the same as WWE's per-match figure, however WWE's deal was more because it included more dates.

Mysterio returned to WWE television on RAW this past Monday night after "losing his eye" to Seth Rollins at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in July. He will be in his son Dominik's corner at SummerSlam this Sunday as Dominik faces Rollins in a street fight. As previously reported, Dominik is said to be "a big part" of Mysterio's new deal. During an interview with ESPN, Mysterio revealed that he was the who told Dominik that he would be facing Rollins at SummerSlam.

"I initially thought he was joking," Dominik told ESPN."I was like, 'What are you talking about? That's not happening. I'm not under contract, I'm not ..."

"You said, 'I'm not even ready yet,'" Rey added. "He thought I was messing with him."

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

