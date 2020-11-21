Since making her return to SmackDown, Carmella has been on a warpath towards de-throning the SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks. In her interview on WWE's The Bump, "The Legit Boss" addressed Carmella's tactics, and told her all she has to do is ask for a title shot and then she might just receive one.

"You know, I don't know if you guys realize, but I'm a star," she gloated with a big smile on her face. "Do not take away my spotlight or time. Bayley tried interrupting me, and now Carmella? Do I have to start up a Choo Choo Train? Because I have time.

"I understand that I'm the champion and that I'm the best. But everybody needs to slow down; we've got time. Carmella, welcome back. You're untouchable for now, but I'm going to make you forgettable."

Following the two-part Draft that took place last month, Banks is looking forward to the wide range of female talent that she can square up against in the future.

"You guys have no idea how excited I am. When I won the SmackDown Women's Championship, I was excited to know that I could wrestle girls like Carmella, Bianca, Liv Morgan, Natalya," she lists. "These are all fresh match-ups. I'm hungrier and more ready to face them all, but none of them are going to win. I just want to chase all these girls because they're awesome!"

One of the newest faces on SmackDown, Bianca Belair, has been taking the women's division by storm with her wins and her role on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Banks notes that she would be willing to put her title on the line against "The EST of WWE" once she's focused for a title run.

"I think she is so awesome! Oh my God, talk about strength and beauty. Damn, you are the EST," she complimented. "I cannot wait to wrestle her one day. It's definitely something that excites me."

After making her debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, Banks sees herself expanding her entertainment horizons towards pursuing more acting, modeling, and possibly opening up a wrestling academy.

"So should I just put out what I want to do a little bit?" she teased. "A movie, a Victoria Secret model, Sports Illustrated, my album, a bunch of music videos, I just want to keep on creating. I also want to have a wrestling academy. I want to help future women in wrestling really succeed in this business because it's hard, but I've got your back. We've got this game."

