2020 has been the year of "The Boss", Sasha Banks.

In just the past ten months alone, Banks has reigned as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, RAW Women's Champion, and is currently enjoying her first run as SmackDown Women's Champion. Beyond her multiple titles, Banks competed in her record-third women's Hell in a Cell match and made her silver screen debut on Disney+'s The Mandalorian.



While Banks has achieved a lot in 2020, her goals are far from finished. Speaking to DigitalSpy, The Boss says her ultimate goal is still to headline the Showcase of the Immortals.

"Whether that's Bayley at WrestleMania, whether that's Liv Morgan, whether that's Ruby Riott-- it could be anybody," Banks said. "But, of course, to main event WrestleMania is still one of my biggest dreams, and to do that with Bayley would be ultimately a dream come true."

In 2018, WWE made a major stride in spotlighting the women's division with the all-women's pay-per-view, WWE Evolution. The show has yet to become an annual event, but Banks is yearning for it to return.

"[Evolution] is something I absolutely want to happen again," Banks said. "It's just something that I think was so incredible for the women and for the fans, and I don't understand why there hasn't been a second one yet. But it definitely can happen in the future, and whenever it does happen, I think it will be better than the first."