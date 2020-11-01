Shotzi Blackheart had the opportunity of a lifetime as the host of WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc reboot. Such an opportunity has been a dream of hers since she was a little kid. Although she didn't compete as part of the show, she did mention that if she was, she has an opponent and stipulation in mind.

"Hmm, I want to wrestle Kushida in a weapons wild match," Blackheart replied during her interview on WWE's The Bump.

Last year, Blackheart was presented with a contract when NXT General Manager William Regal arrived at EVOLVE 137 to offer her a developmental deal. An indie darling at heart, she never thought this day would come five years after her initial debut. Even when she talks about that moment, she is still speechless.

"At that moment, there were so many things going on in my head. It was a realization of all my hard work as an independent wrestler, just coming to this point, you know?" she exclaims. "It's been a wild year. I already got to do so many cool things - be in the Royal Rumble, hosting Halloween Havoc, like, the coolest pay-per-view event ever. It's wild."

Now that she's approaching her two-year journey in NXT, she is hopeful that she'll receive more challenges that'll showcase her wild side a little more.

"I just want to have a lot of fun and have more chaotic matches," she replied. "Like, I'm still waiting for my first stipulation match. Where're the tables, the ladders, the chairs? The weapons?! I'm waiting for that because I haven't gotten to do any hardcore stuff yet in NXT. So, that's the goal for year two."

You can watch Shotzi Blackheart's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.