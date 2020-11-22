No one ever seems to stay retired in pro wrestling, but The Undertaker's retirement feels a bit different than what we've seen in the past. WWE has made a big deal about it and is even holding his final farewell this Sunday at Survivor Series.

But much like how Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair have come back after grand sendoffs, there's the chance – and maybe even the likelihood – that Vince McMahon will ask The Undertaker to come back for one more match. Taker himself was posed that very scenario during an interview with CBS Sports.

"You know, I have to deal not only with my thoughts and my conscience, but I also have to deal with Vince's thoughts and his conscience," The Undertaker said. "A lot of times, they're not always on the same page. Vince's line is, 'You never say never.' But where I'm at, I don't see myself getting to a point where I'm going to be physically better in a couple of years than I am now. I'm going to be a couple of years older and a couple of years slower.

"So yeah, I mean, I just don't see it. Not in the capacity where I'm going to get in the ring and actually work. Whether I have some sort of role, that's a different thing, but my days in the ring I think are long gone now."

Since making his WWE debut in 1990, The Undertaker has been a part of many eras such as The New Generation, The Attitude Era, The Ruthless Aggression Era, and so on. As the eras have changed, the locker room also has evolved, and it looks much different now than it did during the 1990s.

The Undertaker was asked how the locker room has changed and what's different about it now than during his heyday.

"It appears to me that it's more of an individualist locker room now," The Undertaker said. "Everybody kind of does what they want to do and there isn't that governing body that kind of keeps everybody together. I could be wrong. I'm not there enough to give a real insightful answer. That's just the way it appears to me.

"I see guys with leadership qualities, I just don't know it's being exercised to the extent that it was back in the day. That's not to say it's good or bad - that's just how it is. The business evolves and the locker room evolves. Sometimes that's for the better, sometimes for the worse. We'll see what happens, but it doesn't feel as tight-knit as it used to."