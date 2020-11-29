Two segments were advertised for next week's SmackDown during today's New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL game on FOX.

First up, Murphy takes on King Corbin for a second week in a row. Last Friday, Murphy defeated Corbin with the assistance of the Mysterio family at ringside.

Also, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will seek revenge against Kevin Owens after his post-match attack against Jey Uso on Friday's show.

KO faced Jey in the main event, picking up the DQ win when Jey used a chair on Owens. After the bout, Owens destroyed Jey at ringside in an attempt to get the attention of Reigns as Owens looks to get a shot at the title.

