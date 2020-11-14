WWE is looking for help on Twitch as the company posted a job opening yesterday for a GFX Motion Designer. In the description, it's noted the position is made specifically for Twitch — "This position will create motion graphics, animation and content optimized for Twitch and digital/social media platforms."

Wrestling Inc. first broke the news on WWE's new edict on WWE Superstars not being allowed to used third-party platforms, such as Twitch and Cameo. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wrestlers are making less these days and used outside platforms to recoup some of their missing income. With the growing number of talent doing so, WWE isn't getting their piece of the pie and decided to lock down what wrestlers were doing — even if it's under their real names.

WWE Superstars are classified as independent contractors and this move by WWE has caught the attention of people, like former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

The big news yesterday was WWE releasing Zelina Vega, who had been reportedly very vocal about keeping her Twitch account, despite WWE's edict, which warned it could fine or release talent that didn't comply. WWE may have been looking to "send a message" to others in the locker room with similar views as Vega.

Shortly before her release went public, Vega tweeted out, "I support unionization." This caught the attention of Gabrielle Carteris, the President of labor union SAG-AFTRA [The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists], who asked Vega to reach out to her.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents over 160,000 people in the entertainment industry — including singers, TV actors, journalists, radio personalities, recording artists, and voice actors — is considered the biggest labor union in Hollywood.

WWE currently only has 69.4 followers on its Twitch channel — mainly using it to stream WWE The Bump and PPV Kickoffs. As a comparison, Paige currently has 155,000 followers, and Vega has 42,400.

Below is the full job listing WWE posted: