Just two months ago, Zelina Vega earned the opportunity of a lifetime when she went one-on-one with the RAW Women's Champion, Asuka, for the title at Clash Of Champions. Vega, who was most know as Andrade and Angel Garza's valet, created an exhilarating performance, which captivated the masses far and wide.

In an interview on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory, Vega is very proud to have been the contender for that title opportunity. She explains in great detail how well she and Asuka worked together that day and on RAW that very next night.

"You know, yes, but for different reasons than people would think. Because let's just say that day didn't go as planned," Vega said. "You know, like the match didn't go as planned, anything that we kind of expected to get out of it, we went completely different.

"I was proud of myself [for] being able to go, 'Okay, Asuka, let's do this. Like, we got this.' And we were able to get through it, and not only get through it but then people really seemed to like it, and that's where I was like, 'Wow, that's something important.' If you can accomplish what you wanted to and be able to handle yourself as a professional, that's what I was really the most proud of, for sure."

Two years ago, Vega and "The Striking Man From Amsterdam" Aleister Black tied the knot, to which many didn't know. Vega admits she was quite surprised how fast word went out about their secret wedding, but she also recalls how her and Black's former NXT boss, Triple H, took the news.



"To this day, we still don't know," she said with pure honesty. "Like, 'cause there were a few people that we had to tell. Obviously, like, this person didn't do it, but we were excited to tell, like, Triple H and Stephanie because they're like, we look to them as parents.

"I remember when I first told Hunter, he was like, 'Wait, you guys are together?' I was like, 'Yeah, we're getting married.' He was like, 'Wait? So you and Andrade...' He was so confused. I was like, 'No, that's just the storyline.' He said, 'Well, you fooled me. My babies are getting married; this is so cool.' He was so happy and so supportive."

Following their marriage, Vega was quite skittish on how the fans were going to take it, especially since her business partner Andrade was feuding with Black at the time.

"... With Andrade, Aleister was our enemy. What do they call it - sleeping with the enemy or whatever? You know, so there was this huge conspiracy, like, 'Oh my God, the reason that Andrade lost the title is because of her. Like, oh my God.' You know, that's actually kind of cool [for a storyline], but that wasn't the case at all," she answered in great detail. "Obviously, in history, you've seen that if real-life kind of bleeds into storylines, then it can get a little messy. I know I didn't want that, and Aleister didn't want that either."

There were many compliments Vega gave about her husband. One of them was how informative he is on pop culture references.

"You know, we've actually talked about this. Who would have thought that a Puerto Rican girl from Queens, and like, you know, a guy from Amsterdam, would have ended up meeting and getting married?" she asked with a big smile.

"There are certain things I like, nerdy things, like Pokémon or like the 'Nightmare Before Christmas.' Like, I remember being in the car one time, and I put on 'Nightmare' just to see how he'd react. I put it on, and he started signing with it, and I was like [gasps]. That was one of the moments where I said to myself, 'This is why. This is why.'"

On a serious note, when asked what makes her and Black's marriage so solid, she replies that his reassurance and security is something that has kept her in love with him and his charm.

"I think it's-- it's a few things. One, I try not to grip too hard because whenever you grip onto something, they're gonna push back," she replied when asked what is her and Black's secret to having a successful marriage. "We were so organic on how we got together, how we got married, how, and, you know, it was very unconventional. A lot of people would be like, 'Oh my God, you guys got married so quick.' And it's like, 'Yeah, but it was the right thing for us.'

"He's really good at reassuring me. He also made me realize that I have this issue that people are going to leave me, you know, especially with the important men in my life. He's like, 'You see what you're doing? You just-- just breathe. It's going to be ok. We're not leaving you.' He's really good at reassuring me that everything is going to be ok."

You can watch Zelina Vega's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Lilian Garcia -Chasing Glory with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.