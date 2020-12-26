As reported, AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) passed away at age 41 from a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan released the following statement on social media about Lee's passing.

I'm devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts.

