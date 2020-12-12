On a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds were on, and Reynolds gave details as to whether or not he was knocked out on the Oct. 21 episode of Dynamite. Reynolds said he was not knocked out, and the spot where The Blade drags him to his corner was a planned spot.

"I was lying in the middle of the ring waiting for Private Party to hit Event Omega, which is a combination splash/leg drop off the top rope. And yeah, I got kind of rocked," Reynolds said. "It is what it is, but what many people online don't know, obviously, because they weren't in the situation, I wasn't knocked out. I was awake the whole time. I remembered everything, knew where I was, knew what was going on in the match. I literally did a self-check of myself. The big thing everyone was complaining about was Pepper/The Blade dragging me to the corner. That was all called.

"What people aren't understanding is that I just took a double-team move - whether I got hurt or not - off the top rope, in a four-way tag. So in order to win the match, you have to be legal, so Pepper just drags me to his corner so he can become legal and try to win the match. And then people were upset. I was just laying there because I was selling, but I was rocked. I was just kind of making sure I was okay."

Many fans expressed their concern for Reynolds, and he gave his thanks to the fans for showing their concern. However, he notes that there was bad feedback about the match to the point where he later revealed that his wife expressed concern after seeing posts on social media. Nevertheless, Reynolds defended the medical team of AEW for doing their jobs and handling the situation correctly.

"I've been wrestling long enough to know, okay, I know where I am. I'm pretty sure I can continue," Reynolds stated. "John looked at me like, 'Are you okay?' I was like, 'Yeah, I think I'm okay,' and then I slide into the ring. I was laying down the whole time. While I was on the ground, I was like, okay, I could do this. And then once I stood up, I was like, oh no, I cannot. But that's the thing - that's when everybody realized that I was hurt.

"It's chaotic, and I'll be honest, the worst part of it was the feedback I was getting on social media. That was the hardest thing because the doctors, and [Rick] Knox, and everybody, once they knew I was hurt, once I knew I was hurt, it was like, 'Hey, I'm done. Get me out of here,' but people who sit back and watch it with the knowledge that I'm already hurt. So it's like, 'Well, they handled it wrong.' No, they handled it perfectly. So, thankfully, I'm okay, and cleared, and ready to go."

