Once the COVID-19 pandemic took hold earlier this year, AEW has primary run shows out of its home base, Daily's Place, in Jacksonville, Florida. The outdoor amphitheater has provided a safe space for events, previously without a live audience, and currently with limited fans.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the topic of when AEW could potentially move out of Daily's Place was brought up, but the company is looking to stay there for the "foreseeable future."

AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly not convinced fans will come rushing back to shows after things ease up at some point next year. Dave Meltzer speculated if WWE began touring and selling out, maybe that would change things, but AEW isn't looking to rush out anytime soon.

This week's show is a Holiday Bash edition (announced card here) at 10 pm ET, or immediately after the NBA. The following two weeks are New Year's Smash editions of Dynamite, featuring AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix on December 30.