The first-ever "Firefly Inferno Match" between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton was the main event of tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view event.

The match featured Wyatt being set on fire by Orton. The match was pre-taped on Sunday afternoon, according to @WrestleVotes, which allowed them to do the stunts with the fire and the end results going off seamlessly. It was also not originally scheduled to headline the show.

@WrestleVotes tweeted, "The Inferno Match was pre-taped this afternoon and as of the first rundown, wasn't scheduled to be the main event. Interesting move."

Orton was declared the winner of the Inferno Match after The Fiend's jacket and pants caught on fire. After the bout, Orton got back in the ring and The Fiend ran in after him, only to get planted by an RKO. Orton then dumped gasoline all over the Fiend and threw a match on him, causing The Fiend's entire body to go up in flames.

TLC went off the air as The Fiend's body burned in the middle of the ring and Orton did his signature pose. Full WWE TLC results are here.

As noted, shortly after TLC went off the air, Wyatt tweeted a photo of a cocoon along with the words, "Thank you." The photo seemed to imply that he changed from the fire.

