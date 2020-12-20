At tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view, Randy Orton set "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt on fire to end the show.

The finish of the match saw Orton and The Fiend battling around the ring in front of the setup of flames that were surrounding the arena. The Fiend tried to push Orton into the flames, but Orton reversed and The Fiend's jacket caught on fire, making Orton the winner of the match.

After the match, Orton got back in the ring and The Fiend ran in after him, only to get planted by an RKO. Orton then dumped gasoline all over the Fiend and threw a match on him, causing The Fiend's entire body to go up in flames.

Shortly after the event ended, Wyatt tweeted a photo of a cocoon along with the words, "Thank you." The photo seems to imply that he changed from the fire. He had posted a related tweet this morning, writing, "The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually."

Full WWE TLC results are here. You can view Wyatt's tweets below, as well as video of him being set on fire: