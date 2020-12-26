Braun Strowman took to Instagram earlier tonight and reacted to the passing of his former Wyatt Family partner, Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper)

"I'm at a loss for words!!!! #RestWellBrother," Strowman wrote on his personal Instagram account.

As noted before, Lee's wife revealed that he passed away due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. He was 41. You can click here for her statement and you can click here for the statement from AEW.

Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan have not commented on Lee's passing as of this writing. Stay tuned for more tributes from around the wrestling world.

You can see Strowman's full post below: