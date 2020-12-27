Braun Strowman took to Instagram today to remember his late friend Brodie Lee, who passed away due to a lung issue unrelated to COVID-19 yesterday.

The post is a fan art image of the Wyatt Family in full, as Strowman, Erick Rowan, and Bray Wyatt look to the skies to see Luke Harper (Brodie Lee) saluting them with a halo above his head.

In the caption, Strowman wrote, "The crazy thing about this fan art is I'm sure I can speak for the rest of the guys in it and in the locker rooms he shared that we all looked up to Jon. From day one when I didn't know s--t about the business (trust me he reminded me on the regular lol) he took me under his wing his constructive criticism was like no ones else's he had no problem telling me when I sucked but he also was one of the first ones to tell me when I did something good. We traveled the world together and he had to put up with my crazy ass. I learned so much from him and god the memories I will cherish the rest of my life are unbelievable. We all used to joke about when we were all old and fat and fired from anywhere that would let us wrestle that we were gonna take over the mid evil times business and he said he was gonna be the silver knight and the silver knight ain't putting nobody's ass over. Because in the ring he made everyone look amazing. He's was one of the must unselfish men I've ever met and an amazing husband and father it was always magical being around him with his family cause he went from salty old Brodie to loving Jon. I wish I could walk out to the firefly's one more time with you brother. Those were the most amazing days of my career and I will hold them hi till I'm gone. Save me a seat and a turkey leg at the round table. Ride hard silver knight. I love you."

During Lee's tenure with WWE, when he was known as Luke Harper, he worked alongside Strowman in the Wyatt Family for just under a year. Strowman was a late addition to the stable, joining during the RAW after Summer Slam 2015. Harper and Strowman would share the ring numerous times as tag partners.

You can see Strowman's post below. For more reactions from around the wrestling industry, click here: