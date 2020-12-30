At the end of AEW Dynamite: Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan named Lee's oldest son, Brodie Lee Jr. or negative one in The Dark Order, "TNT Champion for life". Lee Jr. was awarded the TNT Title belt as the show closed on a tribute video for his late father. As reported early this afternoon, Lee Jr. signed an official contract with AEW and will be on the roster when he is older.

On the AEW post-show, Tony Schiavone confirmed that the belt design for the TNT Championship was retired not the championship itself. He stated that a new belt design will be made as Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against Brian Cage on night two of "New Year's Smash".

"Little Brodie, negative one if you will, is always going to have that TNT belt," Schiavone said. "We'll come up with a new belt. That'll be his.

"The particular belt that was given to little Brodie tonight has been retired, not the TNT Championship itself."

The video of Lee Jr. being named TNT Champion for life can be viewed below: