With their big title match just four days away at TLC, Carmella is geared up to become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion against Sasha Banks. Just last week, the WWE Universe got a taste of what could be expected for their match on Sunday, when Banks put her championship on the line. Although she won the match via disqualification, Carmella couldn't help but add insult to injury when she shattered a wine bottle across Banks' back. In her interview on The Bump this week, "The Untouchable" still expressed no remorse in storyline for what she did after their match on Friday.

"Of course I did," Carmella gloated on not having remorse for breaking a wine bottle on Banks. "Sasha has gone off the rails and got herself disqualified. It's ridiculous. If she hadn't gotten herself disqualified, I definitely would have won that match. I've gotten into her head. I've gotten in there so bad that she went off the rails, and she got herself disqualified. Are you kidding me? Who does that?"

Since this match was the first time both women have ever faced each other in singles competition, panelist Matt Camp asked Carmella if she thought Banks was trying to purposely avoid facing her in the past.

"Well, we were on different brands for the longest time. She was always on Raw, and I was on SmackDown," she noted. "You know, I had some time off this summer, and I thought, 'You know what? I'm going to come back in the biggest way I can and become champion.' And that's exactly what I did. In our first match, I technically beat her."

The former SmackDown Women's Champion wanted to make it clear in her interview that she is further on the totem pole when it comes to what she's achieved in the women's division.

"Do I see myself far above her, or am I far above her? I am far above her," she declared. "I am Carmella. I come back, and everyone's talking about me. Guess what happened when she retained her title for the first time against Bayley? I beat the crap out of her, and no one was talking about the fact that she retained her title. Everyone was talking about, 'Oh, my God, Carmella is back, and she's looking hotter than ever, honey.'"

With Banks' busy schedule following her appearance on The Mandalorian, Carmella just asks that she brings her A-Game to their match on Sunday.

"I want her to be on her game because I can still beat her when she is on her game and is totally focused," she sternly replied. "I'm not worried about what she's got going on outside of the ring.

"I will admit she's been a trailblazer in this industry. You know, she's done a lot of amazing things in WWE. She is a star, but I'm a bigger star, and I'm better."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.