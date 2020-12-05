Since her return to SmackDown, Carmella has set her eyes on the prize to become a future two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. In an effort to make that dream into a reality, she has gone after the champion Sasha Banks over and over again with cheap shot attacks. Now, she'll get her opportunity to challenge for the title at TLC in two weeks.

In her interview on today's Talking Smack, Carmella mentioned to hosts Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman that she was not surprised at all that she was the next one in line for a shot at Banks' title.

"Well, are you surprised? I'm Carmella. I'm untouchable. I'm fabulous," she said superciliously. "Yes. I took some time off, but I'm right back where I need to be, honey."

The former SmackDown Women's Champion noted in the interview that while Banks was honing her craft towards becoming a future Superstar, Carmella accomplished many avenues before stepping foot into the Performance Center in 2013. She feels pity for Banks for only having one dream in life and not expanding her horizons like "The Staten Island Princess" did.

"Imagine what it's like to have one goal your entire life," she began. "Her only goal in life was to get to WWE. While she was trying to get to the WWE, I was cheering in the NFL and the NBA. I was on the cover of calendars. I was traveling the world. And then I decided, you know what? Maybe I'll try the WWE. And then I did, and then I did it better than her, and she's mad about it.

"I feel sorry for her, to be honest. It's embarrassing. This is her one goal, and I'm doing it better than her."

Before she concluded her interview, Carmella gave Banks a compliment on her work ethic as a champion. However, she made sure to remind the WWE Universe at home that her overall reign as the former champion was much better and smoother than Banks' was and ever will be.

"Sasha's a trailblazer. She's one of the Four Horsewomen. Just ask anyone; that's all they talk about," Carmella mentioned. "I won't discredit her for that. She has put in the work and the effort, but I'm better."

You can watch Carmella's full interview on the WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talking Smack with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.