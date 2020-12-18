AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes is scheduled to be a part of the virtual New Year's Eve special hosted by rapper Snoop Dogg, according to Variety.

The Snoop Dogg 2021 NYE Special will be presented by The Go-Big Show, the talent competition series that is set to premiere on TBS on Thursday, January 7. Snoop and Cody are among the judges on the series.

As we've noted, Snoop is scheduled to appear on the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on January 6, the night before the Go-Big premiere. This has not been confirmed but it's believed that Snoop will be doing guest commentary on Dynamite at some point. The rapper was praised for his commentary during the recent Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition fight.

Snoop's New Year's Eve special will livestream from Snoop's home, the Snoop Compound, on December 31 at 11pm ET. Other guests announced include "Go-Big" co-talent Bert Kreischer, Rosario Dawson, and Jennifer Nettles, among others. Production will follow Los Angeles County's COVID-19 guidelines. TBS is donating to the Snoop Youth Football League in support of the event.

Snoop's party will include his guests roasting 2020, dancing into 2021, a special sword-swallowing stunt by "Go-Big" contestant Andrew Stanton, plus a tour of Snoop's Compound. The special will also give virtual party attendees, the viewers at home, a look at visits from some of Snoop's "illustrious friends" who will drop by to participate in impromptu performances and other acts. Fans can RSVP at SnoopNYE.com. The announcement was not clear on what activities Cody will be participating in.

"I'm ready to get it crackin' with my friends from the 'Go-Big Show' and TBS for a New Year's Eve get together to break in 2021," Snoop said. "One thing's for certain and two thing's for sure, there ain't no New Year's Eve party like a Snoop Dogg party!"

It was recently revealed that WWE and Cody made a series of deals that ended with Cody being allowed to use the full "Cody Rhodes" name moving forward. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the "Go-Big" show on TBS is related to one of the reasons Cody made the deals to get the Rhodes name back, where he gave up attempted claims for some of the creations from his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. It was noted that it would have been awkward for Cody to be a host on the TBS show without a last name, which reportedly influenced his decisions.

It was recently reported that Snoop, who was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, has some heat from within WWE over his upcoming Dynamite appearance.

Stay tuned for more.