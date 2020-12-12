- Above is the latest Outside the Ring with Lexy Nair, and Cody Rhodes as her guest. Rhodes was asked numerous non-wrestling questions, but did answer a question about quickly changing up his black hair look and going back to being blonde earlier this year.

"Blondes have more fun, and nobody got it when I dyed my hair black," Cody said. "It was a play on Death of Superman, he had the mullet, he had a change, he had a different outfit — nobody got it."

- This week's Shot of Brandi features Brandi Rhodes, and initially, Fuego Del Sol, but Lance Archer made a run-in, and throws Fuego out of the segment. The duo made first drinks (Grey Goose, club soda, Crystal Light, and Swedish Fish), but Archer said it's just time for straight whiskey. Archer then showed off his protein-rich peanut butter and tuna meal with a dash of whiskey.

- AAA TripleMania XXVIII goes down tonight at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City at 8 pm ET. Kenny Omega is set to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid. The show airs for free on AAA's YouTube, which you can check out below. Here is the current card:

* Pagano vs. Chessman (Hair vs. Hair Match)

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Laredo Kid (AAA Mega Championship)

* Aracno and Leyenda Americana vs. Terror Purpura and Venenoide (Marvel Lucha Libre Edition Match)

* Monster Clown, Murder Clown, and Psycho Clown vs. Blue Demon Jr., Hijo de LA Park, and L.A. Park

* Faby Apache vs. Lady Maravilla vs. Chik Tormenta vs. Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Hades (Copa TripleMania Femenil Match)

* Fenix and Pentagon Jr. (c) vs. Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr. vs. Rey Escorpion and Texano Jr. (AAA World Tag Team Championship)

* Maximo, Mr. Iguana, and Nino Hamburguesa vs. Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr., and Tito Santana