- Above is tonight's AEW Dynamite Post-Show with Tony Schiavone giving his thoughts about the show and answering questions from the fans.

- AEW TNT Champion Cody and Orange Cassidy went to a 20-minute time limit draw in their match tonight. Later in the show it was announced the two will meet again in two weeks for the title. As noted, Darby Allin is set to face whoever is the TNT Champion at Full Gear on November 7.

- After going with a dark look for a few weeks, Cody brought back the blond hair on tonight's Dynamite.