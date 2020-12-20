Whenever a wrestler wears face paint, it serves up memories of past painted wrestlers, and perhaps none is more famous than Sting. He wore paint for most of his career. One of the most prominent wrestlers with face paint is AEW's Darby Allin.

Because of their facial similarities, Allin has often been compared to Sting, and the two came face-to-face when Sting premiered in AEW weeks ago. Allin was asked if he was a Sting fan growing up in an interview with Sportskeeda.

"I was a Sting fan, but I never watched WCW or any real wrestling back in the day. But when I go back and watch it when I was a little older, yeah, Sting was one of those guys that captivated me as a performer. He did a lot of interesting traits in himself that I gravitated towards, big time," said Allin.

Sting has signed a multi-year contract with AEW; however, he is 61 years old and hasn't wrestled in five years. Sting can bring a lot to a company, but Allin was asked if he thinks Sting will specifically wrestle again.

"I have no clue. I don't know what his health's like. I don't know what he wants to do, but if he wants to get in the ring with me, I'm ready," stated Allin. "If he's ready, I'm ready. But I actually have no clue if he's actually going to be ready. Everything's up in the air."

With other guys from Sting's era like Tully Blanchard and Jake "The Snake" Roberts serving as managers for younger wrestlers, that is also a possible role for Sting. Allin was asked if he thought Sting being his manager would work for both of them.

"Absolutely. But I don't know what his intentions are. I don't know if he wants to manage me. I don't know if I'm manageable," admitted Allin. "Everything is week by week; anything can change. I don't know. I've never had a full-blown conversation with them. Who knows? We might be complete opposites."

WWE and AEW have both been displaying cinematic matches throughout the pandemic era. That's a way to make sure everything looks perfect in terms of match quality and production, and this style of match could be beneficial for someone like Sting.

Allin was asked if he has any interest in stepping in the ring with Sting in a cinematic match.

"Like I said, if he's game, I'm game. I've never done a cinematic match, but if you look at my promos, I'm definitely up for the challenge. I guarantee you; I'd give the most crazy cinematic match of all time," said Allin.

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.