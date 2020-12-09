Impact Wrestling Co-Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore took to Twitter and fired a shot at WWE RAW this morning, while plugging the new working relationship between AEW and Impact.

As noted, last night's Impact saw appearances by AEW President & CEO Tony Khan, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. You can click here and click here for details on those appearances, along with videos. D'Amore tweeted a response to the Khan segment, which was billed as a "paid advertisement" to plug AEW Dynamite, and said fans can now get back-to-back nights of great pro wrestling after a "rotten Monday night" with RAW.

"Well I enjoy watching #AEWDynamite on Wednesday's anyway so why wouldn't @IMPACTWRESTLING take @TonyKhan's & @AEW's money? Let the whole world know that after a rotten Monday night you get back 2 back nights of great action starting with #IMPACTonAXSTV every Tuesday night!," D'Amore wrote.

D'Amore also tweeted a response to a clip from last night's Impact segment with Omega and Impact Co-Executive Vice President Don Callis, calling this new alliance between the two companies a complete shift in power.

He wrote, "Unbelievable what we are seeing. Years in the making. A complete shift in power. Believe this, @TheDonCallis & @KennyOmegamanX have shaken pro wrestling to its core. We have @AEW & @IMPACTWRESTLING in the same universe. #IMPACTonAXSTV #AEWDynamite"

Omega and Callis are set to make a big announcement during tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT.

Stay tuned for more on the AEW - Impact alliance. You can see some of D'Amore's related tweets below:

