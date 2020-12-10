During the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross talked about the big show AEW put on where Sting first returned to TNT television for the first since his historic WCW days and signed a multi year deal with AEW. He also discussed how Kenny Omega became the new AEW World Champion, teasing a potential AEW/IMPACT wrestling partnership in the process. Ross mentioned how big of a week they've had and mentioned how well he expects the show to do in the ratings war.



"We've had a big week here in Jacksonville," Ross said. "[AEW Dynamite] at Daily's Place was a barn burner to say the least. Folks will be talking about that one for a while. I'm anxious to see what the ratings will be because I anticipate they did real well."



Over the weekend, Ross was at the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns game with his longtime friend and commentary partner, Jerry Lawler. Along with them was also Brit Baker and her boyfriend Adam Cole. The appearance of Cole sparked many on social media to question what Cole was doing with Ross who is an AEW guy, because anytime a WWE and AEW talent are together, it makes the news. JR said it's ridiculous to think that the situation had anything to do with something outside of football.



"Britt Baker and Adam Cole are a couple and they've been a couple for a long time," Ross said. "She's still working her dental practice and they still live in Orlando. She came up to the game and she said I'm bringing Austin, [Adam Cole's] real name. So I'm thinking, you're bringing Steve Austin to the game? That's great."



"He's a good kid, Adam Cole. He's a good hand no doubt and a nice young man. He really is a nice young man and a credit to our business, but it had nothing to do with business. It was a football weekend, that's all it was. They drove up, went to the game, and they went home."

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Ross had confirmed that AEW would be his last gig in the wrestling business. He continued to solidify that point by saying he'd have it no other way. He says he appreciates having Tony Khan as his boss rather than Vince McMahon.



"As far as I'm concerned, at this point in my life, AEW is my last gig," Ross said. "I meant that. I love working for Tony Khan. He's a whole different ball game. People just don't understand that. The culture at WWE just is what it is, it's all Vince related and oriented. If you're on Vince's good list, it's a wonderful thing. If you're not, it's not so great."



"Tony Khan is the same every time you see him. He's still a fan, he still loves the business. He loves talking about the business and telling stories. He has a knowledge of things that went on before he was even born. At my age, be realistic. As long as my work holds up to acceptable levels, I don't see any reason to go anywhere else. I'm loving what I'm doing."



Finally, Ross also talked about the live crowd at AEW. He said it's unfortunate that wrestling shows can't host full capacity crowds, but AEW has done a good job making up for it.



"The greatest marketing tool you have is the live audience," Ross said. "We had a great crowd at [Dynamite], but it's the exception to the rule. Missing that live audience sitting there, experiencing pro wrestling in person is so missed."

