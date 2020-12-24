As noted, Mickie James is one of more than 20 WWE Legends advertised for RAW Legends Night, which takes place during the first Monday Night RAW of 2021 on January 4.

James is pumped for the occasion and plans to do something "Legendary" on the show.

On Wednesday, she tweeted, "As announced on #Wweraw I will see you & all my friends on @WWE #LegendsNight only on @USA_Network. I can't wait to do something... well everything... #Legendary as I do!"

However, in an article on her website mickiejames.com, James revealed that she doesn't consider herself "a legend" and feels grateful to be sharing a stage with more than a dozen WWE Hall of Famers.

"Honestly I hadn't even considered the label 'Legend' for myself," she said. "I feel like that's a whole different level of respect that I have for people that I consider Legends. I'm grateful to be a part of the WWE family and I'm excited for Legends night."

James continued, "Call me legend, call me Superstar, call me whatever you want. Just know that I am far from done making history, and ready to get back to all the things that I do best - gettin' the W's."

The former six-time WWE Women's Champion has not appeared on WWE TV since losing to Zelina Vega on RAW back in September. That loss came soon after her controversial Raw Women's Championship match against Asuka in which James suffered a broken nose.

In October, she became a free agent after going undrafted during the 2020 WWE Draft. James said she plans to make 2021 an incredible year and hinted at a possible full-time return to the squared circle.

"I've been at home, recovering from an ACL injury, a pandemic, with a mini comeback only to be sidelined with a broken nose week in," she said. "It's been an interesting year to say the least. But I have no doubt that 2021 is going to be incredible and what better way to kick it off in style."

Other WWE legends confirmed for RAW Legends Night include Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, Booker T, Mark Henry, Beth Phoenix, Sgt. Slaughter, Carlito, IRS, Tatanka, Michael "PS" Hayes, and Alicia Fox.

