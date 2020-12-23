This week, MLW will officially crown the 2020 Opera Cup winner in either "Filthy" Tom Lawlor or Low Ki in their main event match on Fusion.

Last week, Lawlor secured his place in the finals with a pinfall victory after catching ACH from a splash off the top rope. Two weeks prior, Lawlor's challenger, Low Ki, cemented his name in the tournament after connecting a diving double foot stop off the top rope onto Richard Holliday.

When looking at their accolades heading into this match, both men have represented MLW as its World Heavyweight Champions with nearly a 51-day reign difference between the two of them. Surprisingly, Lawlor was the only challenger to dethrone the "Lone Wolf of Brooklyn" at SuperFight just last year. With Lawlor's style being more MMA-based and Low Ki coming from a strong style/aerial approach, it'll be interesting to see what new skills these two will pull out in this match to determine who's the best man in the Opera Cup.

In addition to the Opera Cup main event, MLW will also announce additional matches set to take place for their annual pay-per-view event, Kings of Colosseum, which will air for free on Wednesday, January 6.

The matches reported so far is Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush for the MLW Middleweight Championship. Next, Alex Hammerstone will put his National Openweight Championship on the line against "The Black Hand of CONTRA" Mads Krügger. And lastly, Jordan Oliver will get his one on one match with Simon Gotch - a grudge match in the making since May.

