As noted, five Superstars from the WWE main roster -- Keith Lee, Omos, Otis, Dabba Kato, and Mace [Dio Maddin] -- are being sent to the WWE Performance Center to undergo two training classes per week in order to "refine and improve" their in-ring skills.

According to Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer Radio, the decision is not being viewed as "a demotion" but rather a case of Vince McMahon wanting "to get them ready" for potential pushes down the road.

Meltzer noted that McMahon just got mad because "he thinks none of these guys know how to work" and needed to polish up their skills inside the squared circle. With regard to Keith Lee especially, Meltzer mentioned that in Vince's mind, "he is not ready" even though the talent is undeniable.

It is important to highlight that WWE prefers big men to be presented in a particular way inside the ring, which might be drastically different to how Lee worked previously in places such as WWE NXT and PWG. This might be one of the reasons that McMahon is not sold on Lee's work, added Meltzer.

As reported by PWI Insider, WWE Producer Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak will be conducting the training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

While Lee, Otis, and Mace are regulars on TV, Omos is being used strictly as a bodyguard to AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Dabba-Kato has not been used since the cancellation of RAW Underground.