WWE RAW Superstar Riddle spoke with BT Sport this week and took shots at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

The heat between Riddle and Goldberg goes back a few years. Riddle was asked how he would program the match between he and Goldberg, if everything came together, and how he would see it going. Riddle then ranted for almost 2.5 minutes on what he thinks about a potential feud with the former World Heavyweight Champion. Riddle believes he can redeem Goldberg completely by having a match.

"I think the only way I could get Goldberg in a ring with me is if it was like, he just gets to murder me and I have to let him, like I have to let him do it because he couldn't do it in real life," Riddle said. "So yeah, so that would be that. I think he would agree to get in the ring with me if I just promised to let him beat me up. If we could work it out any other way... because my goal is, I would love to have a sweet match with him. I think I'm good enough where I can do it and I think, redeem him completely.

"I'm not even saying win, I don't have to win. I'm not that guy, I'm not that guy. I'm all about the quality of the work. So, hey, if we can make quality work and you'd be willing to listen to what I have to say, and I'll listen to what you have to say, I will. I think it could be magical, and I think the fans would eat it up, and they would because you know what? The guy really doesn't like me and you know what? I really don't like his work, to be fair. From 'Universal Soldier 3' and beyond, not a fan. But I get it, he's got a presence, just like I have a presence. And like I said, I think he's that, you know how we talked, he's that, 'Serious, I can't be touched,' and I'm the actual, 'Serious, but go ahead and touch me, see what happens.' I think it makes for a great match and I think it makes for great entertainment."

Riddle went on to say that he doesn't think the match with Goldberg will ever happen. He also commented on how long he thinks he has left in WWE.

"I don't think it's gonna happen, I don't think it'll ever happen," Riddle said. "The guy literally refused to acknowledge me on multiple occasions - in pubic forums, in interviews and everything. And I don't blame him. The guy's like, 'What if he shoots on me?' I would be scared too, bro.

"So, like, just, hey, enjoy your time. I think he has a couple more matches, and if he wants to come in and play, I'm here. I'll be here probably for the next ten years, if I'm lucky. Definitely five. I've got a hot five in me."

As noted earlier today, Goldberg appeared on WWE's The Bump and revealed that he has his eye on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns next.

Riddle is currently working a storyline with WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Jeff Hardy, which looks to be building to a Triple Threat for the title.

Below is video of Riddle talking Goldberg with BT Sport: