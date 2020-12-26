Kofi Kingston took to Twitter today to congratulate new WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, while former champion Sami Zayn continues to react like a sore loser.

You can click here for last night's congratulatory post from Big E's other New Day brother Xavier Woods, along with Sami's comments where he claimed an injustice was done against him in the SmackDown main event. Zayn promised to investigate the injustice and do something about it.

Last night's Christmas edition of SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Big E defeating Zayn in a Lumberjack Match to become a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. Kofi tweeted a GIF reaction and congratulated the new champ.

"When you fall asleep with the kids, then wake up to find out that your brother won the IC Championship.... Congrats @WWEBigE! [hand raised emoji] LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!," Kofi wrote.

Sami responded to the promo that we covered in the link above, where Big E wore a hard hat and jokingly explained how he "went to work" on Sami and "renovated" his behind, doing construction.

"Take this down right now," Sami tweeted in response to the promo.

WWE has announced that Big E will face King Baron Corbin in a non-title match on the first SmackDown of 2021, which airs next Friday on New Year's Day.

Stay tuned for more on the Zayn vs. Big E feud and what WWE might have planned for the SmackDown Superstars. You can see the related tweets below:

When you fall asleep with the kids, then wake up to find out that your brother won the IC Championship....

Congrats @WWEBigE! ????



LETS GOOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/7uIAaH8Kyd — ?? KOFNAN the Barbarian ?? (@TrueKofi) December 26, 2020