- Above is the AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming post-show with Tony Schiavone giving his thoughts on the show (full results here) and answering questions from fans.

- AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are set to face The Hybrid 2 in a non-title match on next week's show. During their promo tonight, Nick and Matt were interrupted by The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens). The duo have had multiple matches on Dark, but this was their debut appearance on Dynamite. The duo ripped on the Young Bucks by rapping about them and their recent book. Their distraction eventually led to Angelico and Jack Evans attacking Matt and Nick.

- Before Dynamite got going a few matches were taped for this Tuesday's AEW Dark. They included: Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss, Danny Limelight vs. Brian Cage, and Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose.