Since their arrival over to Friday Night SmackDown, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, have seen their good and bad days as both singles and tag team competitors.

After the events that transpired between The Street Profits and now Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler these past few weeks, the Tag Team Championships will be on the line next week in a grudge match to declare who is the better team. For Angelo Dawkins, he is more than ready to make the team of Roode and Ziggler fold under pressure and retain their newly earned championships.

"Look, Roode and Ziggler have a lot of confidence going their way," Angelo Dawkins noted on Talking Smack. "They beat us the last couple of times. And now, they have that confidence that they can beat The Street Profits. The sad part for them is next week, on SmackDown, they're going to have to change the way they think. They keep talking about how they're these two aces. Well, guess what? We're going to be the boys who make them fold. We're going to go out there and handle our business because we're going to eliminate any false hope they had of beating The Street Profits. The games are over, fam."

After taking a loss to Ziggler this week, Montez Ford cut a fiery promo on how sick and tired he is that people like Ziggler and Roode don't take teams like The Street Profits seriously.

"My tag team partner does not like losing. I don't like losing. Losses are definitely going to happen, but I think we're all defined about what we do after you lose," Ford mentioned about his loss to Ziggler this week. "Next week, it's a different game. Okay. In tonight's match, Dolph Ziggler was the better man. Next week, The Street Profits will be the better men. Let me repeat that: On SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler was the better man. But next week, on the blue brand, the brand that The Street Profits are the Tag Team Champions, we'll be the better men. Period.

"Do we need to bring out the seriousness in us? It's enough! I am sick and tired of everybody sitting around here thinking that there's no seriousness in The Street Profits. Like we don't care about losing. Like we don't understand what losing is. But next week, we win."

