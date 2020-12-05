As noted, Deveon Aiken [Dezmond Xavier] and Zachary Green [Zachary Wentz], formerly members of Impact Wrestling stable The Rascalz, were officially introduced as part of the latest WWE Performance Center Class.

However, Trey Miguel, the third member of the faction, has yet to sign on the dotted line with WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Miguel is "considering both WWE and AEW" and has yet to make his decision.

As reported exclusively by Wrestling Inc., The Rascalz were bound for WWE after leaving Impact Wrestling last month. We also reported that the group had a standing offer from WWE but had yet to officially sign the deal.

Triple H recently gave props to The Rascalz and described Xavier and Wentz as "two humble guys hungry for an opportunity."

Stay tuned for updates on Miguel's future.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

