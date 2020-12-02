This week, MLW concluded their final opening round matches for the 2020 Opera Cup Tournament.

In the first match, ACH took on AAA's Laredo Kid. Both men complimented each other's styles, but it was ACH who put Laredo Kid away with his Spirit Bomb (brainbuster) to advance towards the semi-finals. ACH will now face "Filthy" Tom Lawlor in the coming weeks. Laredo Kid, on the other hand, will shift his focus on Kenny Omega for a shot at the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania 28 on Saturday, December 12.

In the main event, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Low Ki revisited their Opera Cup match from last year. This time, both men shifted the pace of their match with a lot of mat technical moves for DSB and high flying action from Low Ki. The match concluded with Ki locking in a dragon sleeper, which transitioned into a roll through pinfall. Ki defeated the 2019 Opera Cup winner. He will now face Richard Holliday in the coming weeks as well.

ACH on the money with a NASTY kick to @Laredokidpro1 and follows up with the Spirit bomb to get the win and advances to the next round of the #OperaCup.#MLWFusion | #OperaCup



?? https://t.co/ETzHjfB1Ft pic.twitter.com/MbRmQ3iSAW — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 3, 2020