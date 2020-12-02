Tonight's "Takeover: WarGames 2020" go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network opened up with a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away at the age of 79 this morning following a battle with cancer.

The show opened with Triple H and the rest of the NXT roster, including WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and William Regal, standing on the stage for a tribute to the inaugural WWE Intercontinental Champion.

NXT then cut to a video package on Patterson's legendary career, which was set to "My Way" by Frank Sinatra. The show then came back to a "thank you Pat!" chant from the Capitol Wrestling Center crowd, while images of Patterson were displayed on the LED boards around the arena.

You can click here for WWE's statement on Patterson. You can click here and here for Patterson tributes from top stars around the pro wrestling world.

