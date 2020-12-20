WWE has officially announced their next pay-per-view, WWE Royal Rumble, for January 31, 2021.

January's 'big four' event was announced via a brief advertisement during tonight's WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs. The promo showcased numerous WWE superstars, along with the tagline "New Year, New Opportunities, Same Dream."

The announcement did not advertise a location for the event, but barring any unforeseen changes, the Rumble is expected to take place inside the WWE ThunderDome at its new location of Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

There is still no word on whether fans will be allowed to attend the event in person. As of October, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has given clearance to all Florida stadiums to operate at full capacity. That means that final decisions are left up to the businesses themselves, and they do not need clearance by the state.

Aside from being a big four pay-per-view, 2021's Royal Rumble is shaping up to be particularly pivotal for the promotion. After Monday Night RAW hit record-low ratings this past week, WWE officials have reportedly been eyeing the Rumble as a "big reset" for the company.