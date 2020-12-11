As noted, WWE is reportedly working on "refining and improving" the in-ring skills of several Superstars after Vince McMahon was especially upset with some of the "big guys" on RAW and SmackDown.

It was later confirmed that Keith Lee, Otis, Dabba-Kato, Mace of RETRIBUTION (Dio Maddin), and AJ Styles' bodyguard Omos are among the talents being sent to the WWE Performance Center to undergo two training classes per week, taught by WWE Producer Adam Pearce and RAW Superstar Drew Gulak.

Since then, there has been an outcry on social media from fans wondering why Lee has been criticized for his in-ring skills.

It seems like WWE Producer Shane Helms has indirectly addressed the issue via Twitter. While comparing WWE Superstars to athletes in sports leagues, The Hurricane said they had no excuse for resting on their laurels just because they had made it to the main roster in WWE, possibly after spending years in either WWE's farm system [PC/NXT] or the indies.

Helms tweeted, "Players that make it to the NBA, NFL, NHL etc. don't stop practicing and drilling just because they made it to the "top." Being signed to a major promotion doesn't mean stop trying to perfect your craft. That's when you work even harder to perfect your craft!"

See below for The Hurricane's tweet: