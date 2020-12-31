As seen in the video above, WWE has released footage of Superstars and Producers remembering Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper) backstage at RAW this week. Lee passed away on Saturday at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

It was reported earlier in the week that WWE had Superstars filming tributes to Lee backstage at RAW this week.

The video opens with an emotional Xavier Woods, who shows the armband he wore during RAW to pay tribute to Lee. Kofi Kingston also speaks on Lee and shows off the tape he wore to honor the former Bludgeon Brother.

The video also features Keith Lee, Mustafa Ali, and John Morrison, along with WWE Producers Tyson Kidd, Adam Pearce and Jason Jordan. The video, which ends with an emotional Jordan, includes candid behind-the-scenes footage of Lee, and footage of Brodie with his family.

WWE received a lot of criticism this week for what fans called a lack of effort into paying tribute to Lee. They opened WWE NXT and RAW with graphics in memory of Lee, but that was it, besides various Superstar tributes, until now. Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) even called WWE out on Twitter earlier this week for the lack of Lee tributes from WWE.

In an update, PWInsider reports that WWE was showing respect to AEW by allowing them to pay tribute to Brodie first, beyond the show-opening graphics. Last night's Celebration of Life edition of Dynamite was the big tribute from AEW.

There's no word yet on if WWE will release another video later this week with SmackDown Superstars remembering Lee, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.