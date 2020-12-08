As a lifelong fan of video games, Xavier Woods' boyhood dream came true when he was named the new host of G4. In his interview on WWE's The Bump, Woods mentioned his hopes for the future in combining pop culture mediums like video gaming and wrestling

"This is something that I've been working for and trying to achieve for like, the entirety of my wrestling career," Xavier Woods said with a chuckle. "It pretty much shows people that wrestlers are not those stereotypical things that people believe we are. All of the skills that we gain from this, you cannot gain anywhere else. For me, yes, this was a personal thing because I want to set something up for myself in the gaming industry once I'm done with wrestling, and this is literally my ticket to doing that. But more importantly, I want to make sure that I'm doing my best to show an example of what wrestlers really can do and what we can be outside of wrestling."

Last month, The New Day and The Street Profits fulfilled a dream matchup for the WWE Universe when they stood toe-to-toe at Survivor Series. Kingston was honored to take part in this match, and he says he's looking forward to seeing what glass ceilings The Street Profits will shatter in the years to come.

"As far as The Street Profits go, we've been itching to face them for a very long time now," Kofi Kingston noted. "I don't want to toot our own horns, but we delivered. As for those guys, they have such an amazing amount of potential. It was awesome, too, like having our energetic match. The ceiling is so high, and they're only going to get better and better!"

Now they're newest targets, Kingston and Woods are not sweating over Cedric Alexander or Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. In fact, they enjoy their rivalry.

"I mean, they're good and formidable," both Woods and Kingston stated. "Woods was out for about a year and I was out for two months. Like I said, there's something about making good decisions, and the people [Cedric Alexander] aligned himself with, he could have come with us and had more fun. We like to come up against the best. We hungry."

Just last year, Woods suffered from what was almost a career-ending injury during a live event in October. A year later, he would make his return and reclaim the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships with Kingston, which later became the RAW Tag Team Championships when they switched brands. During his time off, Woods tried to stay away from any wrestling programming for fear that it would cause him to get too upset.

"I just didn't want to watch wrestling," Woods admitted. "I've been wrestling since I was 17, and I'm 34 now. I've loved it every single day. But at that point in time, not knowing if I was going to be able to wrestle again, it hurt me knowing that there wasn't a specific timeline for me to be able to do it again. So if I did watch wrestling, I'd just get upset and start internalizing it."

Before Woods hangs up his boots for good, his one wish is to become the next King of the Ring winner and rightfully dethrone King Corbin from his royal position. He cuts a convincing promo as to why he deserves to be the next KOTR winner.

"Here's the thing - the rules of wrestling are always evolving. We're not sure when King of the Ring is going to be coming back. We're not sure if it even is going to come back," Woods mentioned. "But as my good friend Kofi Kingston instilled into me, he said, 'Keep your blades sharp; you're never sure on when you'll have to go into battle.' So I'm making it known in every form possible that I want to be King of the Ring. Do you know why?

"Because for a long time, I put out into the universe that The New Day would become the Tag Team Champions and we did. Because for a long time, I put out into the universe that Kofi would become the Heavyweight Champion and he did. So, what happens now? I want to be the King of the Ring, and before I leave the company, if a tournament arises, I will become the King of the Ring."

You can watch The New Day's full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

