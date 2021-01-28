On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with independent pro wrestling star Allie Kat to discuss her show Real Hot Girl Sh*t that will be part of GCW’s Fight Forever this weekend.

On the podcast, Kat explained the concept behind Fight Forever being a 24-hour wrestling event. She said that herself and other wrestlers are getting the chance to run their own shows in the way they want to.

“So Fight Forever, what you got to know is it’s Friday and Saturday because it’s 24 hours,” Kat stated. “When I asked Brett [Lauderdale], ‘What are you doing? We have some matches and then what, we’ll play some stuff?’ He’s like, ‘No, it’s all live wrestling the whole entire time happening,’ and I was like, ‘Yo, what? This is insane!’ So it’s 24 hours of live wrestling, 8 p.m. to 8 p.m. the next day.

“I think that’s really cool. Everybody that’s working it is getting helped out. They’re getting paid. We need this. I need to pay my bills, and it’s awesome to see how many people are sponsoring us. How many fans are reaching out. There’s an Indiegogo link, just like the other two we did. There’s a link people can donate to if you’re interested in being a sponsor. You can reach out to me, Brett [or] anybody you see that’s involved. It’s wild, and I’m really excited.

“A lot of people have been given opportunities like me. I’m running the show myself. I’m not making graphics, but I’ve contacted all of the people. I put the matches together. It’s all me and my vision of a women’s show. So I’m really excited. For The Culture, that’s AJ [Gray]. Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, that’s Effy. We all get our own chance. It feels really cool.”

Kat described running her own show like “being a teacher in a classroom.” She noted that there were some wrestlers that she wanted to book but was not able to, but stated that her main goal was to try to give opportunities to women she felt deserved it.

“I’ve wanted to kind of have my hands in booking before. Now I see how stressful it is,” Kat admitted. “It’s very, very stressful. It’s just like being a teacher in a classroom. You got to get all of them together, and they got to do this thing, but, first and foremost, I’m making sure everybody’s tested. Everybody has to be tested. I got my big ol group chat.

“I’m like, ‘Alright hot girls, send me your results. Send me your music.’ There’s so much that goes into running a show now that I’m like, ‘Okay. Okay, I’ll back off a little bit next time.’ I’ll make sure I get my promo photos to you when you ask for them promoters. Okay, sorry, but for me, I’m putting all the people on that I think are really good or will be really good or should be really good. Obviously, there’s people I contacted that I wanted on, and I couldn’t get them on.

“I really wanted Davienne, but she’s about to blow up on [AEW] Dark. I really wanted The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo), but that didn’t work out, but I have people like Faye [Jackson]. Faye is a star no matter what she tries to tell you. She can kiss my ass. She’s the best. I mean, not everybody’s been announced. I have people on there that I’ve shared locker rooms with and I think are actually really good people and maybe just haven’t gotten a chance that they need yet, and let me help. Let me help the good people that deserve it.”

Hausman asked if the show would indeed be an all-women’s show with no men wrestling at all. Kat said it is but that it is also open to non-binary wrestlers as well.

“Hell no! This is all ladies,” Kat noted. “This is all people who present as ladies. I have someone who is non-binary, but they still use she/her pronouns sometimes when they’re not using they/them. For the most part, it’s the all-women show.”

New WWE NXT signee Cora Jade (fka Elayna Black) was set to wrestle Joey Janela during this event. However, she was pulled from the event, and Hausman asked if Kat had tried to book her for her show.

“I hadn’t asked her because it all happened so fast,” Kat said. “I didn’t ask her because she’s had GCW matches. I’m trying to get different girls on and give them chances and then even also, if you’re already on one show, you get a cut of the donation. The more extra girls I can get on the show and help them out too was also my thought process.

“I was like, ‘Well, so she’s already on Joey’s show. She’s already getting a little piece of pie. Let’s try to get one of the other girls a piece of the pie.’ She looks cool. She’s super nice. She’s awesome. Her and Priscilla [Kelly] (Gigi Dolin) looked awesome together. So it’s like, yeah, let’s have two creepy alt dark-haired girls tag together. I’m for it.”

Hausman then brought up to Kat the ending of Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 in 2019, where all the GCW women came out and beat up Frank The Clown and Joey Janela in dramatic and brutal fashion to close out the night.

“It was amazing. That was one of the coolest things I’ve probably ever done in my life,” Kat expressed. “I’ll never forget just waiting and waiting and then finally, it being time. I had one group that I led, and Maria Manic had another group that she led. And we both came out, and I was just like, ‘This is the coolest s**t I will literally ever do in my life bro, like oh my God.’ You know what’s funny because I talked to Frank about this because we know each other from other stuff, and I remember being like, ‘Frank, would you mind if I give you a piledriver,’ because Frank is a smaller guy.

“And I have these big thighs. I know I can do it, and I know he’ll be fine, but he’s obviously never done anything like that. He was like, ‘Uh, I don’t know.’ I was like, ‘Say no. Say no. It’s okay. Don’t worry’ and so he said no, and instead, we all kicked him in the crotch instead. And I was like, ‘Alright brother, you want to get kicked in the crotch and hope that it’s not real, test your luck, but then, this past year at Warrior Wrestling, he took a piledriver off the apron through a table or something onto the ground.

“When I saw those photos came out, I was just like, ‘Remember back at Spring Break and being like, oh, I can’t take a regular piledriver,’ but oh, should I have suggested one off the apron then? Would you have felt safer? So that’s always fun to look back on. Bryce Remsburg was there, and he got beat up by us, and we ripped the ring apart. Everything was just destroyed. It was so cool.”

Allie Kat hosts Real Hot Girl Sh*t this weekend as part of GCW's Fight Forever. The 24-hour pro wrestling event will stream for free on FITE

