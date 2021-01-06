Amy Rose has signed a new contract with Ring of Honor.

ROH announced today that the Cuban-American star has re-signed with the company. Rose has competed in the ROH women's division at Future of Honor events, and is also the spokesperson for the La Faccion Ingobernable stable, and manager to Kenny King.

Rose first made her pro debut back in 2017. She was trained at the Team 3D Academy and the ROH Dojo, and also has experience as a ring announcer and interviewer.

Rose re-signing with ROH comes in the same week that the company re-signed World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Bandido, re-signed Mark Haskins, and parted ways with Marty Scurll.

Stay tuned for more.