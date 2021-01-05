Tonight's AEW Dark episode featured a segment where "-1" Brodie Lee Jr. appeared in the ring to cut a promo on Marko Stunt of Jurassic Express.

You can see the segment in the tweet below from AEW. After some words from Brodie Jr., Stunt pushed "-1" but was shoved back. AEW President & CEO Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, and others then rushed the ring to hold them back. This turned into a pull-apart brawl until Brodie Jr. chased Stunt away.

Khan revealed on Twitter that Brodie Jr. wrote the promo himself.

"Brodie wrote that promo himself. I asked him what he wanted to say about Marko, and he said all of that off the top of his head, it was incredible, I told him to please please go out and do that. -1 is really something," Khan wrote.

Brodie Sr. passed away on December 26 at the age of 41 following a non-COVID-19 lung issue. AEW has done a lot for Brodie Jr. and the rest of the Huber Family since then. As noted at this link, AEW has plans to retire the original TNT Title belt design that was given to Brodie Jr. at the end of the Dynamite tribute show last week. A new belt is being created for champion Darby Allin for his defense against Brian Cage at New Year's Smash Night 2 on January 13. Brodie Jr. was also signed to an AEW contract, as noted at this link. Brodie Jr. was also named AEW's Wrestle of the Week.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the segment video and Khan's full tweet below:

-1 Brodie Lee Jr & @realmarkostunt finally meet.

FACE TO FACE!



Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ?? https://t.co/l6s91UI7e3 pic.twitter.com/xTrf1PMjoY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2021