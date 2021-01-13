On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho sat down with Dr. Alex Patel, a critical care ICU doctor based in Toronto, Canada to discuss the current news of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the progress of the COVID vaccine. During their conversation, Jericho revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 back in September.

"It's interesting because I hadn't told anyone this, but I tested positive back in maybe September, and I had zero symptoms," Jericho revealed. "I had one of the ones you said. I had my ten days in isolation and stayed away from everybody. I didn't even know that I had it.

"I went and got a test just in general, and it's one of those ones that said you're positive. I went, 'Really? You serious?' And I had nothing. I didn't have a headache. I didn't have a cough, which is a very lucky thing, but on top of that, once I did have it, and it wasn't a false positive because I took three different tests and they were all positive. But now, I have the antibodies."

Dr. Patel and Jericho go on to discuss more about antibodies, the vaccine and other findings that have been discovered about COVID-19. Jericho's positive COVID test coincides with Nick Jackson's case where he recently opened up about testing positive and his own battle with COVID.

Jericho and Jackson testing positive for COVID also coincides with a September COVID outbreak that occurred that affected Monday Night RAW. A month prior to that outbreak, Jericho had performed at the Sturgis Rally that was later labelled as a super-spreader event.

