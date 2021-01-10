Nick Jackson, one half of AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, has called out "COVID Deniers" while revealing that he was bedridden for nearly three weeks upon contracting the virus back in September.

"Crazy to think there's still COVID deniers out there in the world," said Jackson on social media. "I had a pretty bad case of COVID in early September that kept me bed ridden for nearly 3 weeks. I couldn't taste or smell for 2 and a half months. At one point my whole body had hives on it and my doctor said that it was definitely from COVID," added Jackson.

Nick revealed that his brother, Matt Jackson, had to carry most of the load during their matches after he returned post COVID.

"Matt had to do the majority of the work in matches once I returned safely because I couldn't catch my breath. My cardio is finally back but it took months to finally feel like myself again. Let's protect each other and wear a mask."

A few months ago, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash also called out COVID deniers and thanked The Rock for making people realize it's real.

See below for a screenshot of Nick Jackson's social media post: